Free school physicals for new elementary students in Richmond, Henrico start today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are offering free physicals to new uninsured elementary students.
The physicals will be offered to students going into Kindergarten through 5th grade at school readiness events by the health district clinics.
Immunizations required to enter school will also be given if needed.
There are limited appointments available between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., so be sure to make an appointment at your preferred location.
Here is a list of locations:
Monday, August 10 (Henrico residents)
- Henrico East Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum, Ave. Richmond, VA 23223 | Call 804-652-3190 to make an appointment
Monday, August 17 (Richmond residents)
- Richmond City Health Department, 400 E. Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23219 | Call 804-482-5500 to make an appointment
Monday, August 24 (Henrico residents)
- Henrico West Health Department, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive, Henrico, VA 23228 | Call 804-501-4651 to make an appointment
Things to know before your visit:
- You must bring your child’s immunization record
- Only one person may accompany each patient (child)
- Wear a mask (all persons age 2 and older)
- No sports physicals – school entry physicals only
- Reschedule your appointment if you or your child are feeling ill the day of your appointment
