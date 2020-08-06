Forecast: Rain & storm chance sticks with us all day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting off this Thursday morning with rain/storms and the rain chance sticks with us through this evening.
*MARGINAL RISK: All of Central VA has a low end risk of seeing a severe thunderstorm this evening*
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid and upper 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.