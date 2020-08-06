Dinwiddie teacher participates in national STEM program

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A middle school science teacher in Dinwiddie is one of nine selected to participate in a national STEM program taking place in Kentucky.
Middle school science teachers from eight states, including Tammy Barlett from Dinwiddie Middle School, was selected to participate in National STEM Scholar Program, “a unique professional development program that provides advanced STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) training, national network building, and project support for middle school science teachers nationwide.”
Participants are chosen from a national pool of applicants based on the description of a “Challenge Project” the person would implement if funding wasn’t an issue.
Scholars then gather at Western Kentucky University for a week of STEM training and to finalize their Challenge Projects with input from other participants.
“Each Scholar is provided access to a generous stipend for the technology and supplies they need to implement their Challenge Projects at home,” a release said.
STEM Scholars include:
- Allison Bogart, Lake Isabella, CA – Woodrow W. Wallace Middle
- Tammy Bartlett, Dinwiddie, VA – Dinwiddie Middle School
- Jennifer Durham, Elizabeth City, NC – River Road Middle School
- Erin Elliott, Panama City Beach, FL – Surfside Middle School
- Amanda Huff, Hopkinsville, KY – Christian County Middle School • Rob Jackson, Topeka, KS – Seaman Middle School
- Larisa Leap, Carrollton, KY – Carroll County Middle School
- Katie Lee, McKinney, TX – Dr. Jack Cockrill Middle School
- Patrick Marti, Seattle, WA – Villa Academy
