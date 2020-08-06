Days of heavy rain cause flooding problems for Richmond residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many folks in the metro area are still trying to dry out after Wednesday night’s heavy rain, on top of all the rain from Isaias.
The Church Hill neighborhood is no stranger to flooding, but some say this is the worst it has been in a long time.
”Water just running down 25th and M Street like a river. It was halfway up the front steps,” said John Murden.
He spent his morning cleaning up outside the Roosevelt restaurant. A staffer from the Roosevelt shot video of floodwaters rushing across North 25th Street.
”Our side planter really was washed down Jefferson Avenue, so I had to come up and try to get it back in place. It was too heavy to move, I had to dump all the plants out and drag it up,” Murden said.
But he is lucky, compared to his neighbors.
“We’ve had minor - sort of - basement flooding that sump pumps can usually take care of, but this was beyond that. I’ve been up here since 2001, and never seen anything like it,” Rick Alverson said about the flooding in the basement of his house - the water nearly reaching the ceiling.
”It must have been about 5-feet in the basement itself, and then in the crawl space,” Alverson said.
Both Alverson and Murden compared the rainfall to Hurrican Gaston, which struck parts of Virginia back in 2004.
Another neighbor just up the street, however, took the whole night in stride.
“This whole backyard filled up with water, so I figured I’d hop in and take a swim,” said Myke Reiser.
He jokingly posted up an invite on social media for an impromptu pool party.
”Last night was easily the highest it’s ever been,” he says, adding that the water easily went over a small bench and fire pit in the backyard.
“Earlier this week, it was only up to about ankle-deep, last night it was almost to knee-deep,” he described the height of the water.
The city’s Department of Public Utilities said that it had cleaned out flood-prone drains and inlets in the city prior to Isaias’ arrival. Crews had been cleaning out more flooded drains as of Thursday, and a department spokesperson says that DPU has responded to 100 flood calls this week so far.
