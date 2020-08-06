Company hosting ‘Job Blitz’ every Tuesday through August

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking for a job, ResourceMFG will be hosting a “Job Blitz” every Tuesday in August.
The job fair will happen at ResourceMFG along River Bend Boulevard in Chester from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday this month.
“COVID-19 has changed the job market, therefore whether you are hoping to find a fresh start, a better job or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this free job fair. We have a variety of local industry sectors that have temporary to permanent openings in a wide range of fields,” the company said.
The Job Blitz is free and open to the community.
“We are excited to be able to assist our community during this time in connecting talented individuals with employers looking to hire. We want to get our community back up and running! This event will be a great step in that direction,” ResourceMFG said.
For more information, contact:
- Recruiter, Christopher Williams, at 804.530.5622 christopher.williams@resourcemfg.com
- Personnel Supervisor, Carlos Muller at 804.351.7703 carlos.muller@resourcemfg.com
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.