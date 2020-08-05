2-year-old girl shot in Richmond, police looking for dark-colored Nissan

By NBC12 Newsroom | August 5, 2020 at 3:39 AM EDT - Updated August 5 at 3:39 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department (RPD) is investigating a shooting in the city’s east end, in which a 2-year-old girl was wounded.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ambrose Street in Whitcomb Court around 2:11 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found the child inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Major Crimes Division detectives determined the child was outside the building with a family member when the shooting occurred, and she was carried inside when police were called. They do not believe she was the intended target.

Police are looking for a four-door, dark colored Nissan sedan, possibly a Maxima, seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information can share it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000 or using the P3 smartphone app.

