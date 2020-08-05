‘Ultimate Backpack’ program collecting school supplies for Richmond area students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The “Ultimate Backpack” program is once again collecting school supplies for students in the Richmond area.
In addition to collecting school supplies, the program also hopes to provide 15,000 PPE kits to children in the Richmond-metro area.
The following supplies are being collected:
- backpacks
- laptop sleeves
- earbuds
- looseleaf paper
- black and blue pens
- 1- and 3-inch binders
- #2 pencils
- composition notebooks
- glue sticks
- highlighters
- markers
- index cards
- colored pencils
- crayons
Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation can do so, HERE.
Supplies will be collected on Aug. 26 from 2-7 p.m. at the Diamond.
Anyone with questions can email info@ultimatebackpack.org
