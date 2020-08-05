Team Loaded organizing Weekend of Action for community

White is doing just that. The basketball coach, who also coaches with the AAU’s Team Loaded, is bringing the concept to his own back yard. The Team Loaded Foundation is putting on a ‘Weekend of Action’ this Friday and Saturday. Friday morning from 9:00-11:00, free COVID-19 testing will be available at Hotchkiss Park on Brookland Park Boulevard. On Saturday, beginning at noon, the group will host the 5,000 Fed Community Food Drive at John Marshall High School. White says up to 5,000 families of four to five people can take home food that will last them four to five days. This will be no contact, so drivers can pop their trunks, have the food put in their cars and depart.