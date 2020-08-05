Team Loaded organizing Weekend of Action for community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - John Marshall head boys basketball coach Ty White volunteered at Petersburg’s ‘Feed Your City’ weekend, put on by Trey Songz. He left there inspired to do more.
“I pray everyday to be blessed so that I can be a blessing to others,” White said. “This is my calling and my mission in life, so I always want to be a blessing to my community.”
White is doing just that. The basketball coach, who also coaches with the AAU’s Team Loaded, is bringing the concept to his own back yard. The Team Loaded Foundation is putting on a ‘Weekend of Action’ this Friday and Saturday. Friday morning from 9:00-11:00, free COVID-19 testing will be available at Hotchkiss Park on Brookland Park Boulevard. On Saturday, beginning at noon, the group will host the 5,000 Fed Community Food Drive at John Marshall High School. White says up to 5,000 families of four to five people can take home food that will last them four to five days. This will be no contact, so drivers can pop their trunks, have the food put in their cars and depart.
“We want to hit everyone in need right now,” the head coach said. “I don’t care if you’re from Richmond, Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg, north-side, south-side, west end... we want to be a blessing to our community.”
White also points out that voter registration, rights restoration and the census will be on-hand for Saturday’s portion of the event. City and state officials will attend, and the organization also plans to give away a car to a single parent home, complete with some insurance and gas payments.
Many community partners are pitching in as well. Oasis Insurance and Retirement Services, Life Church, and WHOA Behavioral Health will all be on hand to volunteer and contribute.
“It means everything,” said Larry Pope of WHOA. “Born and raised and being from this community, it means the world.”
“In this day and age and our new normal, there are a lot of people that are in need,” noted Everett Foxx, Principal of Oasis. “To be in a position where we can give back on a platform like this is really special.”
“For us, it’s so much bigger than just Richmond,” added Life Church’s Alvin Hamilton. “The hope is that people will see this across the world and begin to do different projects like this wherever they may be, so while we are trying to impact Richmond, I think it’s so much bigger than just Richmond alone.”
All of the weekend’s activities are free and do not require registration.
