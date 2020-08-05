Storms cause flash flooding in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Storms moving through the Richmond area on Wednesday evening caused flash flooding across the city.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 11:15 p.m. for north central Chesterfield County, south central Hanover County, central Henrico County and the City of Richmond.
As of 8:53 p.m., more than 5,100 people were without power in the Richmond-metro and Tri-Cities areas, according to Dominion Energy. Check up on outages, HERE.
Photos sent to NBC12 by Mario Lee shows flooded streets at the corner of Mosby and R streets.
