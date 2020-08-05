Storms cause flash flooding in Richmond

Storms cause flash flooding in Richmond
Heavy rain caused flooding in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 5, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 9:13 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Storms moving through the Richmond area on Wednesday evening caused flash flooding across the city.

Megan Wise NBC12 is here talking storms.. What’s it doing where you are?

Posted by NBC12 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 11:15 p.m. for north central Chesterfield County, south central Hanover County, central Henrico County and the City of Richmond.

As of 8:53 p.m., more than 5,100 people were without power in the Richmond-metro and Tri-Cities areas, according to Dominion Energy. Check up on outages, HERE.

Photos sent to NBC12 by Mario Lee shows flooded streets at the corner of Mosby and R streets.

Flooded roadways at Mosby and R Streets.
Flooded roadways at Mosby and R Streets. (Source: Mario Lee)

Send us your storm photos below:

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.