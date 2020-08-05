Sports Backers holding Patrick Henry half-marathon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers will be holding a Patrick Henry half-marathon at the Poor Farm Park in late August.
The race will have a 500-participant limit, which will be strictly enforced.
The first start start block will begin at 6:20 am and there will a start block every 20 minutes until all runners have started.
Within each start block, 16 runners will enter the course every 2 minutes, or at the discretion of the start line staff.
Participants will be required to wear a mask when not racing. Masks are required in the start area, in start corrals and again in the finish area.
All runners are encouraged to wear their masks through the start line and take it off once you are clear of the star area.
Participants are encouraged but not required to wear a mask while racing on the course.
Runners will be required to carry a water bottle or wear a hydration pack during the race.
Sports Backers ask that all high-risk persons not participate in the 2020 Patrick Henry Half Marathon. This includes but is not limited to:
- Persons over the age of 65
- Those who are immuno-compromised or undergoing treatment for an ongoing disease such as cancer, HIV, liver or heart disease
- Those with moderate to severe asthma
Sports Backers’s policies and procedures will continue to be updated as they learn more about COVID-19 and how to keep participants, volunteers, staff and communities safe and healthy.
These procedures are subject to change at any time and we appreciate your flexibility as we enter a new phase of social distancing races.
