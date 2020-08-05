Police: Woman experiencing mental health crisis dies after being taken into emergency custody

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said the death of a woman experiencing a mental health crisis is being investigated after she was taken into emergency custody.
Police said they were called to the 20900 block of Truth Drive on Wednesday just after 12:30 p.m. for the report of a woman standing outside yelling.
“Once on scene, the officers determined the woman was experiencing a mental health crisis and, after consultation with Chesterfield County Mental Health, took her into emergency custody without incident,” police said.
The woman was taken by Chesterfield County Fire & EMS to Richmond Community Hospital.
While being treated at the hospital, police said her condition “deteriorated rapidly” and she died around 5 p.m.
Richmond police are investigating the woman’s death and Chesterfield police are assisting the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.