Police: Two men wanted for Walgreens robbery, pharmacist assault in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a Chesterfield Walmart and assaulted a pharmacist.
Police say on Aug. 5 around 6:05 a.m., the Walgreens located at 6851 Temie Lee Parkway was robbed when two men entered the business, jumped on the counter, assaulted the pharmacist and demanded money. After receiving narcotics and cash, the suspects fled on foot, police say.
One suspect is described as tall, and the other suspect is described as short.
The taller suspect was seen on camera wearing a dark-colored jacket, light-colored pants, a light-colored hat, white-and-black shoes and gloves. He also carried a bag.
The shorter suspect was seen wearing all black clothing, black shoes and gloves.
According to police, no injuries were reported and no weapons were displayed during the incident.
The provided photos may be grainy, however anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
