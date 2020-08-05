News to Know for Aug. 5: 2-year-old shot; Isaias aftermath; Governor’s press conference; Rapid testing multi-state deal; Sports Backers half-marathon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Partly sunny with only isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms.
Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s.
The Richmond Police Department (RPD) is investigating a shooting in the city’s east end, in which a 2-year-old girl was wounded.
Major Crimes Division detectives determined the child was outside the building with a family member when the shooting occurred, and she was carried inside when police were called. They do not believe she was the intended target.
Police are looking for a four-door, dark colored Nissan sedan, possibly a Maxima, seen leaving the area after the shooting.
The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes in Virginia on Tuesday from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Widespread flooding resulted in some roads within the area to close. And Wind gusts reached 50 to 70 mph at the height of the storm with the strongest winds in eastern Virginia near the coastline, as expected.
Towns such as Courtland and White Stone were also hit hard by a suspected tornado, with roofs to buildings damaged and ripped off its foundation.
There was significant damage in a few spots, especially in the Northern Neck and Suffolk County.
To see more of the damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias, click here.
Governor Ralph Northam will be holding a press conference to give an update on COVID-19 in the state as well as the Tropical Storm Isaias recovery.
The governor will be giving more details about a new effort concerning contact tracing across the commonwealth.
Stay tuned to the governor’s press conference at 2 p.m. on NBC12′s news app and Facebook page.
Virginia will join five other states in an agreement to expand rapid COVID-19 testing, according to an announcement from Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday.
Six states will enter formal discussions to purchase 500,000 rapid tests per state.
The tests, made by U.S. manufacturers Becton Dickinson and Quidel, have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug administration and deliver results in 15-20 minutes.
Henrico County Public Schools has created a frequently asked questions page about the 2020-2021 school year.
Parents and students can find more details on the page about support for working families, technology for students and what the student schedules look like.
For more information, click here.
Sports Backers will be holding a Patrick Henry half-marathon at the Poor Farm Park in late August.
The race will have a 500-participant limit, which will be strictly enforced.
Sports Backers’s policies and procedures will continue to be updated as they learn more about COVID-19 and how to keep participants, volunteers, staff and communities safe and healthy.
These procedures are subject to change at any time and we appreciate your flexibility as we enter a new phase of social distancing races.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.