Months after acquisition, Bold Rock Cidery continues expanding its reach

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Bold Rock Cidery was acquired right before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses across the country. After some tough furloughs, people are back, and the company is serving up some new items.
Bold Rock closed its deal with Artisanal Brewing Ventures back in December 2019, and while the company has certainly weathered some storms, the pandemic is not stopping production.
“It’s a lot more of everything. It’s a lot more product development, it’s a lot more distribution,” Bold Rock Brand Manager Lindsay Dorrier III said.
The company is expanding to Florida for the first time, and plans to launch in some northeast states later this year.
“We’ve thought about it a lot over the eight years, but we just haven’t been able to take that dive because we didn’t have access to resources, or we didn’t have what we needed in place,” Dorrier said. “Our quality has to be uncompromising and striving for the very tip top of that large mountain, so we always put quality at the forefront with our products.”
The hard cider company grappled with some hard news when COVID-19 forced it to furlough many employees.
“We did close down for a time our taproom, and we limited service, but we’ve been able to get back open with new, enhanced cleaning procedures, with new guidelines to make sure that everyone’s safe,” Dorrier said.
The safety procedures are not the only new things at Bold Rock.
“We’ve just launched our hard tea, so there’s two styles there, the original and a half tea and half lemonade, along with a new hard lemonade variety, and so that complements of course our hard cider products, but also our hard seltzer,” Dorrier said.
The company says a variety pack of cider cans is also coming later this year.
