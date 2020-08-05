Henrico Schools sets schedule to distribute tablets, laptops

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools has a distribution schedule for tablets and laptops to be given out to students to help support virtual learning this fall.
Preschool students will be given iPads, students in grades 1-5 will be given Chromebooks and students going into 6th grade will get Dell laptops. HCPS says most middle and high school students still have their school-issued laptops from last school year.
Wifi hotspots will also be given out to students who need them while supplies last.
HCPS said families will receive detailed instructions from individual schools about specific times and places to pick up devices.
Here is a distribution schedule from HCPS:
- Aug. 10-13: Distribution of Dell laptops to new middle school students. Rising sixth-graders will exchange their HCPS-issued Chromebooks and receive Dell laptops. (This would include newly enrolled middle school students who did not previously have an HCPS-issued device.)
- Aug. 17-20: Distribution of Chromebooks to elementary school students. Rising first-graders will receive Chromebooks, as will all other students in grades 2-5 who still need one.
- Aug. 24-28: Distribution of iPads to pre-K and K students. Preschool and kindergarten students will pick up iPads (and in some cases exchange their Chromebooks issued in the spring).
- Aug. 31-Sept. 4: Remote technology hubs open at all secondary schools. Hubs will be open at all HCPS middle and high schools to complete device distribution (including devices for newly enrolled high school students) and support other student and staff technology issues.
The new plan ensures every student will be given an HCPS-issued device for the 2020-21 school year.
