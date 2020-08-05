Hanover transportation service passes 1,000 trips

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover DASH marked its 1,000th trip with a drive to Food Lion on Aug. 5.
Since it started in Dec. 2019, Hanover DASH has provided transportation to nearly 200 riders. The service helps those over 60 years old or people with disabilities get to medical appointments, the grocery store and more.
“This service not only provides practical transportation, it enhances one’s quality of life, increases independence and improves the general well-being of those it serves,” Hanover officials said.
Maynard Nolen has been using the service since February and has made more than 100 trips with Hanover DASH. His trip to the grocery store marked the program’s 1,000th trip. He also uses the service to get to his to dialysis three times per week.
“It’s been a life saver, taking me to my dialysis appointments,” Nolan said.
All riders must be registered before using the service, which takes residents to places around the county or within seven miles outside Hanover’s boarder. The service will also take residents to appointments at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, medical facilities at Stony Point and all Hanover County government buildings.
From now until Sept. 30, Hanover DASH is waiving its $6 rider co-pay. However, a method of payment still has to be on file to cover any $6 no-show fees.
For more details on Hanover DASH, call 804-365-DASH (3274) or visit the website.
