Governor Northam to give update on COVID-19, Isaias recovery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam will be holding a press conference to give an update on COVID-19 in the state as well as the Tropical Storm Isaias recovery.
The governor will be giving more details about a new effort concerning contact tracing across the commonwealth. Last week, Virginia expanded its COVID-19 case investigators to nearly 2,000 people.
Stay tuned to the governor's press conference at 2 p.m.
