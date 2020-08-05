Full traffic stops expected on I-95 north overnight in Stafford County

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Full traffic stops are expected on Interstate 95 north overnight in Stafford County as crews work to remove an overhead sign.
VDOT says traffic will be completely stopped intermittently between midnight and 3 a.m. on Aug. 6. while crews work to remove an overhead sign north of Exit 133 (Route 17).
“Overnight travelers should anticipate delays with I-95 northbound being reduced to one lane near Exit 133 starting at 10 p.m. tonight, Aug. 5, to allow crews to prepare for the full traffic stops,” VDOT said.
Crews need the closures as construction continues on a new overpass for Route 652 (Truslow Road) as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
Traffic may be stopped for up to 30 minutes at a time and in between, congestion will be allowed to clear before the next full stop.
Here is a schedule from VDOT on the closures:
Wednesday, Aug. 5 – Thursday, Aug. 6
- 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
- Midnight to 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes
- 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open
