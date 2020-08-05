Forecast: Typical heat and humidity for Wednesday

Afternoon storm chance ramps back up tomorrow

By Andrew Freiden | August 5, 2020 at 4:05 AM EDT - Updated August 5 at 4:05 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Isaias moves away, and we’ll get a typical summer day

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with only isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered PM storms. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 10%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

