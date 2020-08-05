Facebook’s Data Center in Henrico is now online

“Since we broke ground in 2017, we have worked hard to be good neighbors. Earlier this year, when the impacts of COVID-19 were beginning to be felt, we partnered with Henrico County Public Schools and the Henrico Education Foundation to provide meals for students and their families and wifi hotspots for students to help them complete their schoolwork from home. We also partnered with ChamberRVA and the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond to provide relief grants to small businesses and nonprofits in the community,” Facebook said.