Dominion restores power to over 80% of its customers following storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy reports that the company has restored power to over 80% of its customers following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.
The company has more than 7,000 workers dedicated to restoration, including equipment and crews hard at work from Dominion Energy South Carolina offices, as well as from utilities as far away as Oklahoma.
The vast majority of impacted customers should have power by end-of-day Thursday, with those impacted by more severe damage restored by end-of-day Friday.
The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and at least 7 tornadoes, causing catastrophic damage and outages for 508,000 customers across the company’s service territory.
The hardest hit areas remain eastern North Carolina and pockets of Hampton Roads, the Northern Neck, and the Middle Peninsula in Virginia.
Estimated restoration times on individual projects will be provided as assessments are completed and work locations are assigned.
Customers are strongly encouraged to keep a safe distance from downed lines and trees, and to maintain proper social distancing from crew members.
Virginia and North Carolina customers are encouraged to download the Dominion Energy Outage Center app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
Customers can call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report an outage or bookmark the outage reporting website.
