City leaders say 60% of COVID-19 deaths in Richmond involve people of color

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond leaders say that 60 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the city have involved people of color.
As of Wednesday morning, 3,034 cases have been confirmed in the city with 32 positive cases in the city of Richmond’s workforce at City Hall. A total of 39 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, with 30 of them being people of color.
Richmond Health Director Dr. Danny Avula said that July ended with a slight upward trend in case counts and hospitalizations.
Avula also said there has been a significant decrease in percent positivity rates at the testing events being held three times a week. Officials had consistently seen 20-30 percent of people with a positive test but this past week has been more like 10-15 percent positive.
Officials said daily cases are going up, with more people of color and those between the ages of 20-29 seeing the higher increases.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also said this is not the time to let up on precautions.
“We’ve been saying this for weeks now. This is not the time to let up and allow for COVID-19 to catch us slipping. We have to continue to be vigilant. We have to be vigilant,” Stoney said.
With progress being made on a vaccination, Avula warned that things will not immediately improve in the months following its release.
“We have got to continue as a community caring for each other...but also being very thoughtful and innovative about how we’re going to do life together in what will likely be a multi-year progression back to some sense of normalcy,” Avula said.
