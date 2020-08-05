Children’s Museum of Richmond creates book bank for teachers, families

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Museum of Richmond has created a book bank for teachers and families who will be homeschooling their children.
The book bank, located at the Children’s Museum of Richmond on 2626 West Broad Street, includes pick up readers, magazines, and other resources that can help your children during school this year.
Items available in the bank are:
- Good Night Moon Floor Puzzle and Game
- Phonics Practice Readers
- Coloring Books
- Social/ Behavioral Resources Books
- Educational Posters
- McGraw Hill Science Readers
- Time for Kids Readers Magazines
Everything is first-come, first-serve.
Visitors are asked to wear masks when you arrive.
Visitors are also asked to use the entrance at the front of the museum closest to Terminal Avenue.
