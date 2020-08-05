Chesterfield secures additional $30 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has secured an additional $30 million in CARES Act funding as residents and businesses continue to deal with economic uncertainties due to COVID-19.
The funding adds to the $30 million previously received as part of the federal funding.
“In all, Chesterfield has received about $60 million in CARES Act funding – roughly spending about $10 million on a variety of initiatives and regional partnerships to help county residents and businesses struggling financially as a result of COVID-19,” a release said.
Before county leaders decide on how to spend the money, they want to hear from county residents and businesses about where to prioritize the funds.
A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 26 where comment can be made in person Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road. Seating will be limited due to social distancing and masks and temperature checks will be required.
Comments can also be made online starting on Aug. 20 and residents without internet access can call and leave a message at 804-748-1808.
