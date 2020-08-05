3 charged with stealing money from gaming machines

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been arrested and charged with stealing money from gaming machines at businesses, police said.
Police said between July 19 and Aug. 1, gaming machines were tampered with at three separate businesses and more than $5,900 in cash was stolen.
Tio M. Robinson, 36, of Decatur, Georgia; Demekos Anthony Barkley, 38, of Atlanta; and Ateilah Amatullah Janan Toon, 27, of Charlotte, North Carolina are charged with multiple offenses, including tampering and stealing money from gaming machines.
An investigation conducted by the Prince George Police Department and Sussex County Sheriff’s Office shows that the trio had been traveling throughout southern states, committing thefts from North Carolina to the Washington D.C. area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.
