Caught on Camera: Police looking for customer who assaulted Henrico McDonald’s employee

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a McDonald’s customer who assaulted a juvenile employee at a location in Henrico.
On June 30, Henrico police were called to the 4400 block of South Laburnum Avenue for the report of an assault around 6:50 p.m.
According to police, a customer placed an order and then assaulted the clerk. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras, which was sent to NBC12 by an employee.
Police say the suspect is described as wearing a tie-dye shirt who may have left the scene in a dark-colored Hyundai Sedan.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers 780-1000.
