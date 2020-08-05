Back to Learning: Some parents are still planning to spend money on supplies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether it’s at home learning or a little time in the classroom later this fall—parents are going to buy a few things for their children.
Parents are still expecting to spend upwards of $532 according to a recent survey by RETAILMENOT. Sara Skirboll a shopping and trends expert for the website says that’s even a little up from last year.
“Parents are still going to be shopping. It might just be a little bit different so they might not be buying backpacks and lunchboxes right away but they still need clothes that their kids have outgrown or shoes that their children might have outgrown,” said Skirboll.
She says the deeper we get into August the more deals you’re going to find. Be on the look out for that Summer clothes clearance near the end of the month. And if you are patient and wait it out—you could find that great deals toward the end of the month on those school supplies.
And if you buy online—make sure you look for a coupon code—or free shipping or a percentage off for using curbside pickup.
