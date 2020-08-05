AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old girl abducted from Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Autumn Williams on behalf of the Newport News Police Department.
Police said she was abducted around 6:09 p.m. on Aug. 5 and is believed to be in extreme danger.
She was last seen near Ayrshire Way in Newport News wearing a blue “Frozen” princess nightgown.
The child is believed to have been abducted by Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams, who was last seen driving a 2000 Silver Nissan Xterra with Virginia registration VGK-5046. His clothing description is unknown.
Officials said Williams may be heading to New York and may also be armed with a weapon.
According to the Virginia AMBER Alert website, Williams is the girl’s father and used a weapon and to abduct the girl. The alert also says he fired several rounds at the apartment building where she girl lives.
A picture of what the suspect’s vehicle looks like.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Newport News Police Department at 757-928-4100.
