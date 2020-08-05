Alabama woman cited after bringing two handguns on airplane

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration says an Alabama woman was stopped and cited for bringing two handguns onto an airplane at Norfolk International Airport.
On Aug. 4, TSA officers notified airport police after the guns were detected in the woman’s carry-on items through the checkpoint X-ray machine.
The guns were a beige .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a purple .38 caliber revolver. Both weapons were not loaded.
Airport police responded and confiscated both weapons and detained the woman for questioning.
The TSA says the woman was cited on weapons charges.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.
Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.
Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.
