Wawa building first-ever drive-thru location

TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WWBT) - Wawa announced it will build its first-ever freestanding drive-thru convenience store in Township, Pennsylvania.
The innovative model will focus on drive thru and curbside pickup to make it more convenient for customers, and it’s one of two the franchise will open this year.
“Wawa continues to test new store concepts with this latest drive thru format, providing an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle,” said Terri Micklin, director of construction at Wawa.
Construction for the location is slated to begin in late August with a targeted opening date in December.
“We are hoping to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as we continue to explore alternatives for longer term application to our stores post-COVID-19,” said Micklin.
Meanwhile, a drive-thru feature will be added to an existing Wawa in Westhampton, New Jersey.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.