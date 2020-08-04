Third horse tests positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed a third horse in Suffolk County has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
A two-year-old Thoroughbred Filly was euthanized after showing severe neurological symptoms.
The horse had an incomplete vaccination history and lab results confirm EEE.
No other horses on the farm are showing symptoms of EEE.
VDACS encourages horse owners to speak with their veterinarians about vaccinating their horses for West Nile Virus (WNV) and EEE.
The mortality rate for WNV is 30 percent and up to 90 percent for EEE.
Vaccinations are effective for six to 12 months.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.