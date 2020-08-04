SVEC to return more than $4 million to members

“Returning capital credits is fundamental to the cooperative business model. It’s a sign of a well-run organization, which SVEC is and something our members and employees should be proud of,” Board Chair Larry C. Howdyshell says. “This year, more than any other in recent memory, it’s imperative that we work with our members who might be struggling financially. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on people around the Valley. I want to thank my fellow Board members for ensuring the financial stability of the organization while recognizing the immediate needs of our members.”