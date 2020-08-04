Suspected tornado touches down in Courtland, causes widespread damage

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department reported that a tornado touched down and has caused widespread damage to the area early Tuesday morning.
A 7Eleven sustained severe damage during the storm. The awning over the gas pumps at a 7Eleven location were torn off from the storm and scattered also.
Several roads in Courtland are blocked off.
The roof of a hotel in the area was also completely ripped off, with parts of the roof scattered down the street.
No injuries have been reported.
State police are on the scene investigating.
