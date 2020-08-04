Suspected tornado touches down in Courtland, causes widespread damage

Damage from Tropical Storm Isaias in Courtland. (Source: NBC12)
August 4, 2020 at 5:18 AM EDT - Updated August 4 at 11:10 AM

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department reported that a tornado touched down and has caused widespread damage to the area early Tuesday morning.

Damage from Tropical Storm Isaias in Courtland. (Source: NBC12)

A 7Eleven sustained severe damage during the storm. The awning over the gas pumps at a 7Eleven location were torn off from the storm and scattered also.

Several roads in Courtland are blocked off.

The roof of a hotel in the area was also completely ripped off, with parts of the roof scattered down the street.

Damage from Tropical Storm Isaias in Courtland. (Source: NBC12)

No injuries have been reported.

State police are on the scene investigating.

