Suspect sought after attempting to use stolen credit cards in Kroger

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police says a suspect is being sought after attempting to use stolen credit cards inside a Kroger.
On July 30, police say windows were broken out and purses were stolen from three cars in Rockwood Park.
According to police, an unknown man attempted to use several stolen credit cards to buy gift cards.
The man was captured on video wearing blue scrubs and a mask.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
