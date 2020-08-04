Suffolk suffers damage after tornado warning

SUFFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Parts of Suffolk suffered damage from a possible tornado as Tropical Storm Isaias made it’s way up the coast.
City officials say the possible tornado touched down around 3:45 a.m.
In downtown Suffolk, trees were ripped to shreds as well as multiple homes, businesses and a fire station were damaged.
Many streets are blocked by downed trees and power lines.
At least 6,000 people are without power in the area.
No injuries were reported.
The county has opened an emergency shelter.
