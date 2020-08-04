Storm threats cause outages across central Virginia, North Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Storm threats from Tropical Storm Isaias has caused power outages across central Virginia and North Carolina.
Right now, at least 34,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power across Virginia and North Carolina.
About 400 Dominion customers in our area are in the dark, which are mostly from Prince George County.
At least 39 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers are out and seven Southside Electric Cooperative customers do not have power.
