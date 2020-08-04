Storm collapses part of road in Greenville County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public to avoid Moores Ferry Road following reports that part of the road has collapsed.
The department received reports that the 1400 block of Moores Ferry Road, near the Quarry Road intersection, has collapsed in some parts.
A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said that first responders are determining if the location is unsafe.
They advise drivers in the area to take an alternative route.
