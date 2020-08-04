Richmond’s Royster prepares for professional boxing debut

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Jermoine Royster first stepped into the boxing ring at 8-years old. After an amateur career that saw him finish with a record of 90-14 and win numerous championships at the national level, he’s getting ready to make his professional debut.
“It’s been a long time coming,” the now-19 year old said. “Since I was 8 years old, this has been a big dream of mine and just happy to be where I’m at in a good position.”
Royster has stepped up his game when it comes to preparation. He’s focusing on the little things and has traveled everywhere from New Jersey to Maryland to California in order to train with the best.
“I’ve been training three times a day,” Royster noted. “I’ve got a strength and conditioning coach, and I’ve been traveling to spar with some of the best sparring partners.”
“You’ve gotta pick your shots,” added Jerry Royster, Jermoine’s father and coach. “Stepping right, turning right, sleeping right, eating right... all of this is part of being a professional.”
Jerry has been in Jermoine’s corner as his coach and biggest supporter since he’s stepped into the ring. He’s seen his youngest son win and lose, but improve and learn from those few losses.
“I really didn’t think Jermoine was going to be a boxer,” said the elder Royster. “I wanted what’s best for him. If he wanted to be anything else, then I wanted him to be the best at whatever he did.”
“That’s just the best feeling,” smiled Jermoine. “My dad has been through everything with me. We took losses, we took wins, we give them, we receive them... it’s fun.”
Now Jerry gets his son ready for the next level. He and Lamont Roach Sr., Jermoine’s other coach who is based out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, are looking for Jermoine’s first opponent, and expect his first professional bout to take place at some point in the next two months. Jerry sees part of his preparation as separating father and coach.
“It’s going to be ‘coach,‘”he said. “When we walk out the door, then I’ll be his father, but in the gym while we’re training, I’m his coach.”
It’s the next step in Jermoine’s boxing journey, as the 19-year old moves forward with big goals in mind.
“I just want to be world champion, and I know I can do it,” said Jermoine. “I’ve got the right team behind me, everybody’s behind me, I’ve got the right teammates, sparring partners, everything.”
His father thinks big things are ahead as well.
“If he [does] what he’s supposed to do, he’s going to make everybody in this city proud.”
