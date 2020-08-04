Police search for missing Chesterfield man

Police are searching for a Chesterfield man who has gone missing.
August 4, 2020 at 5:06 AM EDT - Updated August 4 at 5:06 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a Chesterfield man who has gone missing.

Police say Kevin Fisher was last seen at 11 p.m. on Aug. 2 and has not returned home since that time.

Fisher is described as 6′0 with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Fisher may be driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary Virginia tags.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

