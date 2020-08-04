Police identify victim in Henrico shooting death; suspect charged with murder

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the man shot and killed last Thursday night in Henrico’s east end.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Byron Street near East Laburnum Avenue just before 11:00 p.m.
Tyrone Jones, Jr., 37, was found dead when they arrived.
Police have arrested and charged Danquail L. Ballou, age 27, of Henrico, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
No additional suspects are being sought.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
