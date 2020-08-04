Police identify victim in Henrico shooting death; suspect charged with murder

Death investigation on Byron Street, Henrico (Source: NBC12/Eric Everington)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 31, 2020 at 1:25 AM EDT - Updated August 4 at 8:44 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the man shot and killed last Thursday night in Henrico’s east end.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Byron Street near East Laburnum Avenue just before 11:00 p.m.

Tyrone Jones, Jr., 37, was found dead when they arrived.

Police have arrested and charged Danquail L. Ballou, age 27, of Henrico, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Danquail L. Ballou
Danquail L. Ballou (Source: Henrico Police)

No additional suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

