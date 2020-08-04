PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Isaias leaves damage across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Isaias produced numerous tornado warnings in the early morning but that part of the storm has passed, as well as additional flooding and wind threats.
Here’s a look at the damage left behind:
Widespread flooding resulted in some roads within the area to close. And Wind gusts reached 50 to 70 mph at the height of the storm with the strongest winds in eastern Virginia near the coastline, as expected.
Towns such as Courtland and White Stone were also hit hard by a suspected tornado, with roofs to buildings damaged and ripped off its foundation.
There was significant damage in a few spots, especially in the Northern Neck and Suffolk County.
At 8:30 a.m., over 330,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power across Virginia and North Carolina. Officials say it could take some time to get power restored to all areas.
