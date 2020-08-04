Northern Neck neighbors band together as they cleanup following Isaias’ aftermath

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It didn't stay a hurricane for very long but it still delivered a powerful punch. Now Tropical Storm Isaias is making its way into Canada after leaving extensive damage in Central Virginia. Tornadoes left a devastating mark on several communities in the Northern Neck that are now banding together on the road to recovery. One man is sharing his story of survival after tree limbs came falling down, right where he was sleeping.
“I screamed and pulled the covers off my head hoping everything would be alright,” Sam Johnson said.
He was in bed when Isaias paid his community a visit. "I heard what sounded like a freight train coming on through."
Once it was done, he managed to get out of his home that was surrounded by toppled trees. "Almost seemed like the tornado landed literally in my front yard."
Tree limbs were covering his roof. His shed is now missing and windows are broken on his home and his car.
“It’s been awful. It’s been really, really awful,” neighbor Mary Requa added.
The entrance of Bald Eagle Drive in White Stone is a snapshot of the intense and aggressive storm. Outside of Joey Hoffman’s home, boats were flipped upside down. “It was completely torn off our lift. Now it’s just kind of dangling on the piling, kind of balanced there,” Hoffman said. Even a portion of the deck is gone. “It ripped it off and completely just dropped it right there in the water.”
Tuesday evening, electric crews were on hand working to restore power as neighbors came together to help each other out. “Since 10 o’clock this morning. I’ve got to come back out here tomorrow and cut some more trees,” Requa said. Because that’s what you do when you care for one another.
“I had about 4 or 5 chainsaws going,” Johnson said. He is more in awe of the support of those who came to his aid - than the storm that packed a punch. “Life is more precious than material things.”
It will take quite some time before things are back to normal in the Northern Neck. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirms widespread damage but fortunately no deaths as a direct result of the storm.
