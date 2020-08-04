News to Know for Aug. 4: Richmond water rescue; Tracking the storm in our area; Tornado, storms cause damage in Virginia; Power outages update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Isaias battered the Carolina coasts overnight as it made landfall in North Carolina as a category one hurricane. The storm continues to dump rain across the metro Richmond area.
The timing of the greatest direct impacts for Virginia will be through noon Tuesday. Showers and storms likely with strong winds LIKELY, especially eastern Virginia including the I-95 corridor and Richmond metro area.
Biggest threat time: Now through noon
Expect rain totals of 2-6″ with winds of 20-30mph with gusts to 50mph likely.
Winds will likely be higher for our bay counties (could go above 50mph) and a few tornadoes possible, especially eastern and southeastern VA.
Richmond fire crews rescued one person stranded in a car off Magnolia Street, and high water underneath a bridge early Tuesday morning.
Four Flash Flood Warnings in place until 7:30 a.m.
Police are searching for a Chesterfield man who has gone missing - there is currently no picture of him available.
Police say Kevin Fisher was last seen at 11 p.m. on Aug. 2 and has not returned home since that time.
Fisher is described as 6′0 with brown hair and brown eyes. According to police, Fisher may be driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary Virginia tags.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Breaking news out of Southampton County where the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department reports a tornado touched down and there is “heavy widespread damage.”
Officials say the have numerous 911 calls and they are having trouble responding to some of those right now. We are working to get more details, as soon as we learn more we will pass it on to you.
New images just into the newsroom showing storm damage in Suffolk. These images are from our sister station in Norfolk.
Trees have been ripped to shreds in downtown Suffolk following a tornado warning in the area. Nearly 6,000 people are without power there.
Right now, about 136,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power across Virginia and North Carolina.
In our area about 9,000 dominion customers are in the dark - a majority of those are in Chesterfield and Charles City - 102 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers are out and 39 Southside Electric Cooperative customers do not have power.
If your lights do go out, you have to get in touch with your power company. Here are the numbers:
Virginia State Police is urging you to stay home this morning until the storm passes.
VSP says all available troopers and supervisors have been working through the night as the storm makes its way across the commonwealth. If you do have to travel this morning, VSP is reminding you to slow down, don’t tailgate, use your headlights and never drive through standing water.
State government offices around the metro will be closed because of the storm. Employees should contact their respective agencies.
Richmond, Henrico and Hanover government offices will be closed or opening late.
“The storm starts, when the drops start dropping. When the drops stop dropping then the storm starts stopping.” - Dr. Seuss
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.