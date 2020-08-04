National Guard deploys soldiers to Eastern Shore for emergency support

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Guard has deployed approximately 80 soldiers and 30 vehicles at multiple locations throughout the Eastern Shore and locations along the I-95 corridor.
Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency July 31 authorizing the National Guard and other agencies to assist in response and recovery efforts.
Personnel will be ready to assist local authorities responding to impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.
The Soldiers are staged with Humvees and light/medium tactical trucks for high water transportation and also have chain saws for debris reduction.
