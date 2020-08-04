Libyan commander responds to federal lawsuits in Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A Libyan military commander who spent decades living in Virginia is now responding to two federal lawsuits accusing him of atrocities in his recent military campaigns.
Khalifa Hifter leads the self-styled Libyan National Army, which is a major faction in fighting there.
Once a lieutenant to dictator Moammar Gadhafi, Hifter defected to the U.S. during the 1980′s and spent many years living in northern Virginia.
Two lawsuits against him in federal court seek damages to be paid from millions of dollars in property he and his family still own in Virginia.
A lawyer representing Hifter has now written a letter indicating Hifter wants to fight the suits.
