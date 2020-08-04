Kings Dominion to remain closed until 2021

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion will be closed for the remainder of 2020 due to challenges surrounding COVID-19.
“We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome our guests back to the park this season,” said Tony Johnson, vice president and general manager of Kings Dominion. “The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority, and we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards.”
If the park were to open, Virginia’s Phase three guidelines would limit park capacity to 1,000 people.
In the meantime, the amusement park is planning to implement several enhancements:
- Soak City will include a new area call ‘Coconut Shores’ with a multi-level water play structure, a mini wave pool and a new dining experience
- The return of seasonal events like Grand Carnivale
- New dining options
Kings Dominion has extended the validity of this year’s season passes until 2021. Now, pass holders will also receive a Pass Perks Loyalty Reward.
Season passes for 2021 go on sale Sept. 8.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.