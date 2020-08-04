Flooding causes several road closures in area

Chesterfield police have closed several roads due to the flood threats. (Source: WTOC)
August 4, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT - Updated August 4 at 7:20 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Widespread flooding has caused several roads in the area to close.

Chesterfield police have closed several roads due to the flood threats.

Avoid these following areas if you are traveling:

  • 11331 Winterpock Road
  • Chester Road and Kingsdale Road
  • Belmont Road and Whitepine Road
  • 12210 Nash Road
  • 901 Ruffin Mill Road
  • Woodpecker and Nash Road
  • 1800 Ware Bottom Spring Road
  • Osborne Road and Old Stage Road

Chesterfield police are asking residents to call 804-748-1251 if you come across a road blocked by a tree, high water, etc.

