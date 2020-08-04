Flooding causes several road closures in area

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Widespread flooding has caused several roads in the area to close.
Chesterfield police have closed several roads due to the flood threats.
Avoid these following areas if you are traveling:
- 11331 Winterpock Road
- Chester Road and Kingsdale Road
- Belmont Road and Whitepine Road
- 12210 Nash Road
- 901 Ruffin Mill Road
- Woodpecker and Nash Road
- 1800 Ware Bottom Spring Road
- Osborne Road and Old Stage Road
Chesterfield police are asking residents to call 804-748-1251 if you come across a road blocked by a tree, high water, etc.
