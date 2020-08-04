Chesterfield waives vegetative debris fee for storm cleanup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents can discard vegetative debris for free this week, as the area cleans up the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.
The fee is waived at the Northern and Southern Area Convenience Centers through Sunday, August 9.
- They will not accept debris larger than 16 inches in diameter or 8 feet long
- Bagged leaves and bagged or loose wood chips can be disposed in the municipal solid waste containers at the convenience centers
- Unbagged vegetative debris will have a designated disposal area
The Northern Area Convenience Center at 3200 Warbro Road in Midlothian is open Friday through Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Southern Area Convenience Center at 6700 Landfill Drive in Chester is open Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
