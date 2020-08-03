Young girl dies after incident at Hadad Lake in Henrico

Young girl dies after incident at Hadad Lake in Henrico
A young child died over the weekend after an incident on Hadad Lake in Henrico County. (Source: Hadad Lake - Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 3, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT - Updated August 3 at 3:41 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A young child died over the weekend after an incident at Hadad Lake in Henrico County.

Henrico police were called to the 7900 block of Osboren Turnpike for a medical emergency just before 4 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they delivered emergency aid to the girl who has been rescued from the pool area.

Henrico Fire Chief Rosenbaum said they worked a “drowning incident” involving a girl between the ages of 3 and 4.

The girl was taken to VCU Medical Center and died on Monday from her injuries.

Henrico Police detectives are in the preliminary stages of a death investigation. 

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.