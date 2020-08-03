Virginia State University opts for online-only classes during first month of semester

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University will delay the return to in-person classes by four weeks, and in the meantime, faculty, staff and students will be tested for COVID-19.
The university says the decision allows adequate time for testing protocols without altering the academic calendar. VSU will mail free COVID-19 tests to all faculty, staff and students, and each person must test negative before returning to campus.
Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 17 online, and on-campus move in will begin Aug. 31-Sept. 7. The school will transition to face-to-face and hybrid courses on Sept. 14.
“As much as we miss our Trojan Family and desire to experience the vibrancy that you bring to our campus, we cannot, in good conscience, put your health and safety in jeopardy by allowing you to return to campus in August while COVID-19 numbers are on the rise,” VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah said.
The university has a frequently asked questions page and is holding a town hall meeting to address additional questions.
To see the full reopening plan, visit this site.
